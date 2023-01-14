Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 2,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 130,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,201,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.