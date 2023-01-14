Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.44. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 18.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $694.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,061 shares of company stock worth $760,030. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

