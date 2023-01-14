GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GXO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $91.89.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

