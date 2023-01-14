GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GXO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $91.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
