Robert J. Gould Sells 6,766 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,630,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

