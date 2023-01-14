Richard Buchholz Sells 523 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $256.93 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

