Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 6,500 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,660.97.

Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.53. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

