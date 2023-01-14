David S. Hendrickson Sells 5,253 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

