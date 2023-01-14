Michael Massaro Sells 4,166 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flywire Trading Up 2.4 %

FLYW stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $24,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

