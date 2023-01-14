GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

