Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Buys $108,500.00 in Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,238.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins bought 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins bought 40,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

