Todd Burdick Sells 8,391 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total value of C$110,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,179,388.95.

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.43 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

