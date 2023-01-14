Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 13,154 First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $397,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

