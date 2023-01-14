iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.17 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

