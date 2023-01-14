Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $326,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,867,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

