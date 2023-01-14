Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $331.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

