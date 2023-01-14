Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

