Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 934 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $321,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

