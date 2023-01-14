Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.26 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

