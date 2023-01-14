Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

