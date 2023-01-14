Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB opened at $62.26 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $75.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

