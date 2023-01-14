Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.