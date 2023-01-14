iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $283.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average is $273.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

