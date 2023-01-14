Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $61.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

