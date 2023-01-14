Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $78,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $49,456,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

