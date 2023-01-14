Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

