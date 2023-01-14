Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

Intuit stock opened at $393.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.