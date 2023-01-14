Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.27 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

