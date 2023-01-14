Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $421.36 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

