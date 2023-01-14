WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 761,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

