KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,709,000 after acquiring an additional 653,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

