The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

