Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 559 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

