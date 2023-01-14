Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,607 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 378,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 346,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.

