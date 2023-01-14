Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,522 shares of company stock worth $57,269,913 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.