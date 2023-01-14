Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

