Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

