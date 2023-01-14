Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $308.10.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

