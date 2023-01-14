Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,904 shares of company stock worth $250,449 and have sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

