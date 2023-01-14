Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.34% of Barings Participation Investors worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

