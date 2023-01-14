Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 141.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.