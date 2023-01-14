Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 948 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.54 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.