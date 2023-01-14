Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 595,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,498,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

