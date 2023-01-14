Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $68.83 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

