Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

