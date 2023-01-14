Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,750 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000. Adobe makes up about 7.1% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.