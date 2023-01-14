Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 581 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

