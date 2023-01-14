US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.2% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $198.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

