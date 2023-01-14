The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

