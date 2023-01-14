Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 11.4% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE KKR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

