Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.38

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 3042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Vista Energy had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $333.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 567,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,748,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Vista Energy by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 408,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

